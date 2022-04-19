Ravichandran Ashwin provided Rajasthan Royals (RR) with a huge breakthrough in their high-scoring thriller against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Monday, as he sent the very dangerous Andre Russell packing for a golden duck. Russell came in when KKR were on track to chase down their target of 218, but the wily spinner outfoxed him with a carrom ball that clattered into the stumps after beating the outside edge. It was a big moment for the Royals and Ashwin knew it, as was visible in his pumped up celebration that followed.

After Ashwin got the wicket of Russell, it was Yuzvendra Chahal who stole the show with a hat-trick in the 17th over to complete his five-wicket haul.

The effort from the two spinners ensured KKR fell short of an epic chase as the Royals registered a 7-wicket win to go second in the IPL 2022 points table.

Earlier, Jos Buttler hit his second century of the season to help the Royals post 217/5 after being put in to bat.

This was the highest score by any team this season.

Shreyas Iyer (85 off 51) and Aaron Finch (58 off 28) had KKR on track to chase down their total, but after Chahal's hat-trick, they could not recover despite coming very close.

Chahal, with 17 wickets, is the leading wicket-taker this season, while Buttler is leading the run-scoring charts.