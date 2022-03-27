Punjab Kings (PBKS) face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 3 of the IPL 2022 season at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Both franchises have been perennial underachievers over the years and are yet to win a IPL trophy. However, both teams splashed cash during the IPL auction and will look to break the hoodoo this season. PBKS will be led by Mayank Agarwal this season while Faf du Plessis will captain RCB after Virat Kohli had decided to step down last season. Both teams look good on paper this season, but will miss some of their overseas star for this game due to international commitments.

Where will the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 match be played?

The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

When will the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 match be played?

The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be played on Sunday, March 27.

What time will the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 match start?

The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 match?

The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 match?

The live streaming of the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)