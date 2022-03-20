Punjab Kings are getting ready for IPL 2022 in style and all of their activities, on and off the pitch, are being put up on social media to create traction for the team, which is looking to win its maiden title. It can be said without any doubt that Punjab Kings have been one of the biggest underperformers in the history of the tournament over the years, although they did manage to reach the finals once. The team has not made it to the play-offs since that successful season in 2014 and the new look team this season will have to deliver the goods.

Punjab went in for the clean slate yet again and have managed to bag some eye-catching talent in the auction this season. The likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Kagiso Rabada will bring in much needed international quality to the side, while new captain Mayank Agarwal will look to start his leadership campaign with good results.

One player, who is expected to attract a lot of attention, is India batter Shahrukh Khan. The batter has been in the spotlight for the past few seasons due to his performance in the domestic circuit.

Khan, who shares his name with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is incidentally the co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders franchise, will have the onus of giving Punjab the final flourish in the death overs with his big-hitting skills.

The Punjab Kings on Sunday posted a video of the young batter practicing in the nets and used a song from SRK's movie Badhshah.

Watch: Punjab Kings Video of Shahrukh Khan batting in nets

The team will open its campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday.