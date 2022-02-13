Bollywood star and Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta took to Twitter to praise the Mumbai Indians (MI) contingent on the first day of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday. Taking to social media platform Twitter, Zinta praised the MI management present at the auction for following COVID-19 protocols. The Bollywood also expressed admiration for MI owner Nita Ambani. "Good to see Mumbai Indians are Covid compliant at the IPL auction table," Zinta wrote in a tweet on Saturday. "Must confess Nita Ambani has pretty eyes," she added.

Punjab Kings picked some big names on the first day of the IPL auction on Saturday.

The Preity Zinta-co-owned franchise bought the services of Shikhar Dhawan (Rs 8.25 crore), Kagiso Rabada (Rs 9.25 crore), Jonny Bairstow (Rs 6.75 crore), Rahul Chahar (Rs 5.25 crores), among others.

They also shelled out a huge amount of Rs 9 crore for uncapped player Shahrukh Khan.

Shahrukh Khan is a Tamil Nadu cricketer who played for Punjab Kings last season.

He was picked up by Punjab Kings for INR 9 crore on Saturday. Shahrukh's base price for the auction was INR 40 lakh. However, after a bidding war during the auction, he was eventually sold for 22.5 times his base price.

The 26-year-old right-handed batter has played five first class matches so far and has scored 231 runs at an average of 33. He has scored two fifties and his highest score is an unbeaten knock of 92.

In the 2021 season of IPL, his only season in the IPL, Shahrukh played in 11 matches and scored 153 runs at an average of 21.9. His highest score was 47.