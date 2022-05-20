Virat Kohli roared back to form and showcased a masterclass of batting en route his knock of 73 runs as RCB defeated GT by eight wickets to keep their play-offs qualification hopes alive in IPL 2022. Batting first, GT scored 168/5 thanks to skipper Hardik Pandya's magnificent half-century. However, in reply, Kohli and captain Faf du Plessis gave RCB a solid start as they went on to chase the target with 8 balls remaining. Kohli made 73 off 54 balls while Faf (44) and Glenn Maxwell (40*) contributed handsomely.

IPL 2022 Points Table

GT still occupy the top spot with 10 wins from 11 games. LSG are placed second in the IPL 2022 points table with 18 points. The two new franchises are the only ones to have secured qualification. RR are third (16) at the moment while RCB (16) occupy the fourth spot currently. Following them are DC, who are fifth with seven wins from 13 matches.

KKR, PBKS and SRH are sixth, seventh and eighth respectively while former Champions CSK and MI are languishing at the bottom of the table at the ninth and 10th spot respectively.

Orange Cap

Jos Buttler is leading the list of most runs this IPL with 627 runs from 13 games while KL Rahul is placed second with 537 runs from 14 matches. Quinton de Kock is third on the list with 502 runs from 14 games.

Purple Cap

Wanindu Hasaranga and Yuzvendra Chahal are tied with 24 wickets but the Sri Lankan is ranked one owing to a better economy.

Kagiso Rabada is placed third while pace sensation Umran Malik is currently fourth with 21 wickets.