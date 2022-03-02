Royal Challengers Bangalore will be making a fresh start to the Indian Premier League from the upcoming IPL 2022 season as a new captain will take charge as Virat Kohli had decided to step down from the position at the end of last year's campaign. RCB have three finals but have never won the IPL trophy and the new leader will have his task cut out from the beginning.

A lot of new faces will be seen donning the RCB jersey this season and one of them will be South African great Faf du Plessis. The former Chennai Super Kings star was bought by RCB in the IPL mega auction last month for Rs 7 crore.

CSK had tried very hard to bring Faf back in the fold but RCB were quite clear about going big for du Plessis. Many think du Plessis might be considered for the captain's role given his experience of leading South Africa in international cricket.

Glenn Maxwell is also one of the contenders and it will be interesting to see whom Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson eventually gives the responsibility.

RCB on Wednesday took to Twitter and shared a photo, which they captioned as,"Just a picture from the future. Excited to see these✌????stars in a partnership, 12th Man Army."

The photo has Virat Kohli fist bumping with Faf du Plessis and both batters wearing the RCB jersey.

Promoted

It is quite clear that the image is a morphed one as Faf is yet to play for RCB in the IPL.

The franchises are working overtime to create traction among fans on social media for the upcoming season and this surely is an innovative way of giving fans a whiff of what is to be expected in IPL 2022.