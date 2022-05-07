Punjab Kings will take on Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in the first of the double-header on Saturday. PBKS boosted their IPL 2022 playoff hopes after beating leaders Gujarat Titans in their previous match by eight wickets. While Kagiso Rabada rattled GT's batting line-up, the batters fired on all cylinders as PBKS won their fifth game of the season. With RR currently on a two-game winless run, PBKS will look to make the most of the opportunity. They are likely to play with the same team against RR.

Here's how Punjab Kings might line-up against Rajasthan Royals:

Shikhar Dhawan: The veteran batter has been in exceptional form so far this season. In 10 matches, Dhawan has scored 369 runs with the help of three fifties.

Mayank Agarwal: The PBKS skipper has struggled to score runs and decided to demote himself down the order in the previous game. He, however, is likely to open the innings again.

Jonny Bairstow: The Englishman has been far from his best this season, and was dismissed on a score of one after being promoted to the top of the order in the previous match.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa: Bhanuka Rajapaksa has been in good form for PBKS, but has failed to score a big knock. In the previous match, the Sri Lankan scored another quickfire knock of 40 and is likely to keep his place in the team.

Liam Livingstone: The England all-rounder has been in good form with the bat, scoring 293 runs at an average of 32.5. Against GT, Livingstone stole the show with his unbeaten knock of 30 which came off just 10 balls.

Jitesh Sharma: Despite other options, PBKS have decided to keep Jitesh Sharma in the team, and the wicketkeeper-batter hasn't disappointed.

Rishi Dhawan: The veteran all-rounder has played three games so far, picking up just three wickets. He, however, has impressed everyone with his economical bowling.

Kagiso Rabada: After picking up back-to-back four-wicket hauls, Kagiso Rabada finds himself in third position in the Purple Cap race. His form will be crucial for PBKS in the games to come.

Rahul Chahar: With 12 wickets in 10 matches, Rahul Chahar is currently PBKS' second-highest wicket-taker after Rabada. He will look to add more wickets to his tally in the next match.

Arshdeep Singh: The young pacer has emerged as a death overs specialist this season, conceding under 8 RPO. He, however, will look to add more wickets to his tally, having bagged just four so far.

Sandeep Sharma: After being dropped from the team after just one game, Sandeep has made a strong comeback in the last three games. He is likely to keep his place in the team.