Pat Cummins was at his scintillating best for Kolkata Knight Riders in the match against Mumbai Indians as he played an unbeaten knock of 56 runs off just 15 balls. Cummins brought up his half-century off just 14 deliveries and as a result, he registered the joint-fastest half-century in the history of the IPL. This is also the fastest fifty of the ongoing season. Earlier, the fastest fifty in IPL belonged to KL Rahul as he scored a half-century off 14 balls against the Delhi Capitals in 2018. Cummins hit 6 towering sixes and four boundaries during his whirlwind knock. This was his first match of the season as he had missed KKR's first three matches as he was part of Australia's Test tour of Pakistan. Cummins' knock helped KKR register their third win of the season and also meant Mumbai Indians lost their third straight match of IPL 2022.

KKR vs MI - Full Scorecard

Cummins came out to bat in the 14th over with KKR at 101/5. The right-handed batter brought out the big hits and he helped KKR beat Mumbai by five wickets with four overs to spare.

Such was the brilliance of Cummins' innings that KKR needed 35 runs to win from 30 balls and the Shreyas Iyer's side chased it down in just one over.

In the 16th over of the innings bowled by Daniel Sams, Cummins hit 6,4,6,6,2 (no-ball), 4 and 6!! The total runs conceded by Sams was 35.

Cummins and Venkatesh Iyer played knocks of 56 and 50 respectively as KKR defeated Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the 14th game of IPL 2022 season at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

KKR kept losing wickets at regular intervals but in the end, Iyer and Cummins ensured that their side walks away with a victory.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma had played knocks of 52 and 38 as Mumbai Indians posted 161/4 against Kolkata Knight Riders. Kieron Pollard also chipped in with a quickfire knock of 22 runs off just 5 balls. For KKR, Pat Cummins returned with two wickets.