With only a handful of games into the season, the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) edition has already witnessed a few close encounters. There have been high-scoring thrillers, as well as low-scoring nail-biting encounters. Despite the dew factor coming into play, matches have been pretty competitive, barring a few. Speaking on his official YouTube channel, former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt was impressed with pitches being used in IPL 2022, highlighting that the strips have assisted both batters and bowlers.

"The pitches have been amazing in this IPL. The ball is swinging, and at the same time, you are seeing high-scoring games as well. Batters who are wary of the movement are striking the ball really well. Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee bowled good. Harshal Patel, as we saw the other day, was also impressive. So, the new-ball bowlers are definitely getting help," said Butt.

The former opening batter also recalled the pitches used during the recently-concluded Test series between Pakistan and Australia, adding that any pitch in the IPL would be better to the ones used during the three Tests in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore, respectively.

"Here, the pitches we saw in the Test series between Pakistan and Australia... in comparison to those, I think all pitches would be better," Butt added.

The Pakistan vs Australia Test series, however, did yield a result as the visitors won the final Test in Lahore, courtesy some fine bowling from skipper Pat Cummins and spinner Nathan Lyon.

Pakistan, however, won the three-match ODI series ahead of a one-off T20I.

After losing the first ODI, Pakistan came from behind two win the second and third ODI.