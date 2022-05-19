After Rahul Tripathi's match-winning 76 off 44 deliveries against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, SunRisers Hyderabad head coach Tom Moody said that the batter is ready to play for India. Tripathi's blinder powered SRH to 193/6 after being put in to bat by Rohit Sharma. Umran Malik's three-wicket haul and some good death overs bowling then helped them restrict MI to 190/7 to register a three-run win and keep alive slim hopes of reaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs.

"He's been ultra-impressive this year. We were obviously very keen to get him in the auction because we recognised his value and how dynamic a player he is. And tonight's innings is another example of his class and his ability on all surfaces against all types of bowlers," Moody said in response to an NDTV query in the post-match press conference.

"Is he ready? Of course he's ready. I'm sure that given an opportunity in any role really, because he's quite versatile as a player, he'll grab it with both hands and won't let you down," Tom Moody said when asked if Rahul Tripathi was prepared to make the step up to the international stage.

Tripathi has been an impressive asset for teams since his IPL debut in 2017, playing different roles and executing them with aplomb.

In 75 matches in the IPL, the 31-year-old has scored 1778 runs at a strike rate of 141.22. This season, he has three half-centuries and a total tally of 393 runs at a strike rate of 161.73.