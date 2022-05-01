Gujarat Titans continued their dominance in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as the Hardik Pandya-led side defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday by six wickets at the Brabourne Stadium. With this win, the side further consolidated their place at the top of the IPL points table and now have 16 points from nine matches. The side is now just one more win away from cementing their place for the playoffs.

Thanks to their fairytale start, Gujarat Titans registered an astonishing record in the IPL.

The Hardik Pandya-led side has created the record for registering the best start for any team in the IPL since its inception in 2008.

Gujarat Titans have 8 wins out of 9 and no other team has ever achieved this feat. Out of eight wins this season for Gujarat, 5 of them have come while chasing the target.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals (2008) and Gujarat Lions (2016) had won their first six games after playing seven matches.

Gujarat based franchises have always begun well their #IPL campaign.

Most IPL victories after a side's first 8 matches...

7 wins - Gujarat Titans #GT in #IPL2022

6 wins - Rajasthan Royals #RR in #IPL2008

6 wins - Gujarat Lions #GL in #IPL2016 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 30, 2022

In all the games where they have chased, Gujarat Titans got over the line in the 20th over of the match.

Only two teams -- Chennai Super Kings (2018) and Rajasthan Royals (2019) -- have won chasing in five matches in the 20th over of the innings in an IPL.

In the game against RCB, Gujarat Titans were set a target of 171 and in the end, Rahul Tewatia and David Miller helped the side reach the target with three balls to spare.

Tewatia and Miller played unbeaten knocks of 43 and 39, respectively to help Gujarat register a six-wicket win.

Earlier, Virat Kohli had registered his first fifty this season, helping RCB post 170/6 on the board.

Speaking after the game, Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya said: "That's the beauty of this team, people coming in and showing what they can do in clutch situations is becoming quite a habit, something I don't mind happening. We always back them to do it, but they're defying odds time and again."