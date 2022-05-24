Ravichandran Ashwin has been in fine form for Rajasthan Royals, impressing with both the bat and ball in IPL 2022. Ashwin has taken 11 wickets in 14 games at an impressive economy rate of 7.14. He has also made contributions with the bat, scoring 183 runs at an average of 30.50 and a strike-rate of 146.50. In fact, Ashwin's average in IPL 2022 is only less than Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer in the entire Rajasthan Royals team. Speaking about Ashwin's all-round abilities, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh said that before Rajasthan, no other team in the IPL "utilised Ashwin's batting talent".

Harbhajan said that RR have understood the true potential of Ashwin and credit should be given to them for doing so.

"Rajasthan Royals should be credited for showing faith in Ashwin's all-round abilities and this is the best franchise to have ever made full use of R Ashwin. No franchise has ever utilised Ashwin's batting talent before but this team has promoted him up in the batting order and he's won them a match with the bat," the ex-India cricketer said on Star Sports' 'Cricket Live'.

"They have understood the true potential of R Ashwin and full credit to Ashwin for reposing the faith of the franchise as well," he added.

Ashwin's performances with the bat and ball helped Rajasthan Royals march into the playoffs with a second-place finish in the IPL points table.

RR won nine out of the 14 league games to finish on 18 points, same as third-placed Lucknow Super Giants but a better net run-rate.

Their second place in the IPL points table means that they will now get at least two opportunities to reach the final.

They face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. If RR win, they reach the final but if they lose, they will face the winner of the Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2.