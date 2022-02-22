Ishan Kishan turned out to be the star of the show in the recently held IPL mega auction in Bengaluru as the wicket-keeper batter was the most expensive cricketer in the two-day affair, with the Mumbai Indians coughing up a whopping Rs 15.25 crore to keep the diminutive batter in their ranks. Kishan, who has been an integral part of the Mumbai Indians outfit, was not retained by the franchise, but they went the whole hog to ensure he returns to the camp.

While players are usually happy when they are bought at a high price in the IPL auction, Kishan in a recent interview with The Times of India shared that he was a bit worried when his price started to go up.

"I knew MI would go for me. That wasn't the worrying bit. The worrying part was the rising price because MI needed to save on money to build the rest of the team. It wasn't just about me. For a minute there, I must admit, my heart skipped a beat. There's a reason why I wanted to come back to MI. They know me, they understand my game and I know my franchise and how it works. Because I've been part of this family, I was sure I didn't want to go anywhere else. I've been here four years and the bonding has been amazing. We've won two trophies, stood for each other and with each other, they know my cricket and I know they will take care of me. So, I didn't want to go anywhere else," Kishan said.

Kishan was part of the Indian team that recently swept West Indies 3-0 in the T20I series and his assignment is the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

The southpaw opened the innings in all three matches but failed to score runs at a blistering pace, something that he is known for and what the team management is expecting off him. Scoring runs at a high pace is something Kishan is known for and will have to do for the national team as India aee looking for a slam-bang hitter at the top of the order ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia this year.