Mumbai Indians face Chennai Super Kings in Match 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. The two most successful teams in the IPL history, MI (5 titles) and CSK (4 titles) have had a disastrous start to their IPL campaigns. While MI are yet to win a game this season and sit bottom of the tables, CSK have won just one in six outings so far this season. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be desperate to get win, while CSK would also want to hit the ground, as the matches approach thick and fast.

When will the MI vs CSK IPL 2022 match be played?

The MI vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be played on Thursday, April 21.

Where will the MI vs CSK IPL 2022 match be played?

The MI vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

What time will the MI vs CSK IPL 2022 match begin?

The MI vs CSK IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the MI vs CSK IPL 2022 match?

The MI vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the MI vs CSK IPL 2022 match?

The live streaming of the MI vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)