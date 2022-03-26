MS Dhoni turned the clock back at the Wankhede Stadium as he hit 7 boundaries and a six on his way to a half-century off just 38 deliveries in the opening match of IPL 2022 between CSK and KKR. This is the 24th time that Dhoni has scored a fifty in the IPL. The former CSK skipper came in to bat with the team struggling at 61/5 in 10.5 overs.

Dhoni and captain Ravindra Jadeja played watchfully to ensure no more damage was done to CSK by the KKR bowlers. Just as it seemed like CSK would meander to a below par total, Dhoni started to get the boundaries away.

Some of his shots reminded Indian cricket fans of the vintage MS Dhoni, a feared batter who could take any bowling attack apart.

He went after the young Shiva Mavi in the 19th over and then completed his half century in the final over of the innings against Andre Russell.

Ravindra Jadeja put the icing on the cake with a six off the last delivery as CSK salvaged some pride by putting up 131/5 on the board to give its bowlers something to bowl at.

Earlier, Umesh Yadav made a great start to his second stint in KKR colours as he sent back the CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway within the powerplay. The spin twins, Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine pegged CSK back further.

But Dhoni showed his class in the death overs in his first ever match as just a player for CSK.