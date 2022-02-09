Former India captain MS Dhoni was recently seen trying his hand at shooting and tennis, just days ahead of the (Indian Premier League) IPL 2022 mega auction. In videos shared on Instagram by the user @bajaj.sumeetkumar, Dhoni could be seen playing tennis last week. More recently, the user also shared photos and a video of Dhoni trying his hand at shooting. The IPL 2022 mega auction is set to be held over two days on February 12 and 13. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Dhoni will be an important part of the team's think tank as they seek to build a strong team ahead of the new season.

Dhoni was one of the four players retained by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the mega auction slated to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

Apart from Dhoni, CSK retained Ravindra Jadeja, Dhoni, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

While Jadeja was retained for Rs 16 crore, Dhoni was retained for Rs 12 crore. Meanwhile, Moeen and Ruturaj were retained for Rs 8 crore and Rs 6 crore, respectively.

Since CSK have already spent Rs 42 crore on retaining players, they will enter the auction with an overall purse of Rs 48 crore.

Dhoni, over the years, has played a key part in CSK's auction strategies, which has been a major reason behind their continued success in the cash-rich league.

CSK will look to defend their title in the upcoming IPL season, which will be played with 10 teams, following the addition of two new franchises -- Lucknow Super Giants and Ahmedabad.