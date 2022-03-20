Fast bowler Navdeep Saini has fallen off the radar after a couple of indifferent IPL seasons and will be looking to put his career back on track when he turns out for his new franchise, Rajasthan Royals, in IPL 2022. Saini will be looking to perform well for his new franchise in order get back into contention for a place in the Indian team again. He was of Delhi's Ranji Trophy team recently and would want shift his focus to the white-ball game ahead of the IPL season.

Speaking on the opportunity of playing for the Royals, Saini said, "It's wonderful to play for a franchise like Rajasthan Royals, who were the first-ever champions of the IPL. I'm looking forward to working with the very experienced coaching group and a talented group of players. The Royals are known for fostering a fantastic atmosphere around the group, and I'm simply looking to experience that and connect with everyone and get going this season."

Being a bowler who relies on swing and accuracy, Saini said he's looking forward to working with one of the biggest names in T20 cricket. "I am most looking forward to connecting with Trent Boult during the IPL. He is someone who has achieved so much in both international and IPL cricket, and it'll be a great experience to just speak to him about various aspects of fast bowling. I'll be most focused on observing him go about his business, and hopefully, that should also help in improving my own game," expressed Saini, who has 17 wickets in the IPL at an economy of 8.47.

Rajasthan Royals have a new-look side this season and captain Sanju Samson will be hoping to take his team to the play-offs this time around.

(With ANI Inputs)