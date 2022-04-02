Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2022 campaign has gotten off to a perfect start as the franchise has managed to win its opening two matches. On Saturday, Rajasthan Royals got the better of Mumbai Indians by 23 runs at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. Chasing 194, Mumbai Indians were cruising after Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma registered half-centuries but Navdeep Saini took a sensational catch in the 13th over to send Ishan Kishan back to the hut and this opened the floodgates and ever since then, Rajasthan never looked back.

Off the bowling of Trent Boult, Ishan Kishan struck the ball flat towards deep square leg. Saini had some ground to cover and he ended up taking a sensational catch. The pacer landed badly on his head and he laid there flat without any reaction for a while. But this effort brought about the end of Ishan's 54-run innings.

Pacer Kuldip Yadav warmed up, in case he had to come on as a concussion substitute, but Saini was able to carry on.

After chasing the leather for a bit, Rajasthan Royals made a sensational return as they took four wickets in quick succession. Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma were walking away with the game for Mumbai Indians after registering half-centuries, but Saini's acrobatic effort in the deep brought Rajasthan Royals back in the game.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal then dismissed Tilak Varma, Tim David and Daniel Sams in quick succession to give Rajasthan the upper hand. Kieron Pollard was not able to take Mumbai Indians over the line and in the end, they stumbled to a 23-run loss.

Earlier, opening batter Jos Buttler brought his A-game as he slammed 100 runs off 68 balls against the Mumbai Indians with the help of 11 fours and 5 sixes to aid Rajasthan Royals to post 193/8 in 20 overs.