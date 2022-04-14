On Wednesday, Rohit Sharma became the second Indian batter to reach 10,000 T20 runs. The Mumbai Indians (MI) captain reached the huge milestone during his side's Match 23 fixture against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing IPL 2022 season. The batter smashed a six off Kagiso Rabada's to seal the unique feat but lost his wicket in the next delivery itself as he got a massive top-edge to Vaibhav Arora at short fine leg. The only other Indian batter to reach this milestone is none other than Virat Kohli. Meanwhile, other than Rohit and Kohli, only Chris Gayle, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Aaron Finch and David Warner have reached 10,000 in T20 cricket.

The swashbuckling opener registered 28 runs off 17 balls, hammering three fours and two sixes.

Considered by many to be one of the best hitters in T20 cricket, Rohit also became the first Indian in 2007 to slam a century in the format, in what his only second game for Mumbai in the inaugural edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy.

He also holds the record for most tons in T20Is (4) and is also the joint-fastest centurion (35 balls) in the format.

The Team India captain also is in pole position in the six-hitting charts among Indians in T20 format with 427 maximums.

He is also third in the all-time standings of IPL run-getters with over 5700 runs, including a ton and 40 half-centuries.