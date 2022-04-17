Dewald Brevis continues to impress in the ongoing IPL 2022 season and every time he steps out to bat for the Mumbai Indians, fans and cricket pundits are left awestruck seeing the ability of the 18-year-old Proteas batter. In the game against Lucknow Super Giants, Brevis scored 31 off just 13 balls with the help of 6 fours and one six. Former England captain Michael Vaughan praised the young batter and he termed him as the "best young player he has seen."

"Dewald Brevis !! Best young player I have seen ... #IPl2022," Vaughan tweeted on Saturday during MI's defeat 18-run defeat to LSG.

Dewald Brevis !! Best young player I have seen ... #IPl2022 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 16, 2022

Former Australia batter Mark Waugh also took to Twitter to praise the ability of Brevis.

"Wow unbelievable ball striking and presence at the crease for such a young batsman.#freakish," Waugh replied on Vaughan's tweet.

Wow unbelievable ball striking and presence at the crease for such a young batsman.#freakish — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) April 16, 2022

So far in the ongoing season, Brevis has scored 117 runs in four games with his highest score being 49 against Punjab Kings.

However, his team has not had much luck this season.

Mumbai Indians stumbled to their sixth straight loss in the ongoing IPL 2022 season on Saturday after they faced a defeat against Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs.

Mumbai Indians failed to chase down 200, falling 18 runs short of the target. Six consecutive defeats by Mumbai Indians is now their longest losing sequence in the IPL.

Earlier, they had lost their opening five games in 2014 IPL but they had managed to make the playoffs that season.

Mumbai Indians have now become the third franchise to lose their opening six matches in the history of the IPL. Royal Challengers Bangalore (2019) and Delhi Daredevils (2013) are the other two teams to have lost their opening six matches.

KL Rahul had played an unbeaten knock of 103 runs as Lucknow posted 199/4 against Mumbai Indians and then Avesh Khan took three wickets to restrict Mumbai Indians to 181/9.