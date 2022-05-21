Arjun Tendulkar, a left-arm pacer in the Mumbai Indians squad, has been bowling great at the nets. He is the son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and has played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy too for Mumbai's state team. Though the 22-year-old is yet to get a game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Arjun has been putting in the hard yards in the training sessions. In a recent video, which was uploaded on MI's social media handles on Thursday, Arjun can be seen bowling precision yorkers.

Watch: Arjun Tendulkar undergoes the 'yorker drill'

Arjun Tendulkar was earlier a net bowler with Mumbai Indians and then he was picked up by the franchise before the 2021 edition of the IPL. He did not play a single game last season and in the mega auction before the ongoing IPL, he was again picked up by Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh.

Earlier, with an eye on the future, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday said they are looking to try out as many players as possible before concluding what has been a forgettable campaign for the five-time IPL champions. MI suffered their 10th defeat of the ongoing season after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad by three runs. Chasing 194 for victory, the MI innings ended at 190 for seven. MI will play their final league game on Saturday against Delhi Capitals.

Asked about the Mumbai bowling at the presentation ceremony, Rohit said, "We wanted to try a few things keeping one eye on the future. We wanted to try out certain guys to bowl under pressure in certain situations of the game.

"I thought they batted pretty well to get to 193 but the way we pulled things back at the back end was a great effort."

When asked about the season's last game, the MI skipper said, "For us it's pretty simple. We just want to tick off the boxes, finish off on a high note if possible."