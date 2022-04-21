Fans are waiting desperately for the high-voltage clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings and the El Clasico of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be played on Thursday evening at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Both sides are languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2022 points table and both of them need a win to keep their playoffs alive. Mumbai Indians are yet to win a single game this season while CSK have won just one match. Ahead of the match, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, who has represented both franchises, said that the MI-CSK clash gives him the feeling similar to an India-Pakistan game.

Speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Harbhajan said: "It felt strange when I first wore the CSK jersey after sitting in the Mumbai Indians dressing room for 10 years. For me, both the teams have been very special. The match between these two IPL giants gives the feeling of an India-Pakistan contest due to the rivalry factor and the level of competition."

"When I first stepped down on the field against MI, I was praying for the match to end soon because there was emotion and a lot of pressure involved in that game. Luckily that match ended early and CSK won it," he stated further.

Suryakumar Yadav and Dewald Brevis also spoke about their part of the excitement of being around the team, challenges and the opposition team.

Speaking on the MI TV on Star Sports, Suryakumar said, "I think it has been going on for a decade now people are talking about MI vs CSK. I think it has always been there and I feel it will always be there because that bond between the two teams is very special whenever both the teams take the ground against each other, I feel it's a completely different atmosphere altogether."

"For our family, the IPL is one of the biggest T20 leagues we follow. I really want to be honest about my family. So, from the start of the IPL, my mother has been a Mumbai supporter. She loves Mumbai and she was so happy and grateful when I got contracted here," the young South African said.

"My Dad was from Kolkata but everyone in the family moved now to Mumbai. I still need to work a bit on my brother as he is a CSK supporter but I think he will get in there," he said about the loyalties of his family members.

Promoted

In terms of head-to-head record, Mumbai Indians have the edge over Chennai Super Kings as they have won 19 games as compared to CSK's 13.

Mumbai Indians have won the IPL title a record five times while CSK have won it four times.