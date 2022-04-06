Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will look to register their first win of the ongoing IPL 2022 when they take the field against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday at the Mumbai Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Mumbai have lost their opening two matches this season and they would hope to return to winning ways in the contest against KKR. MI have a very good head-to-head record against KKR and they would hope for the rub of the green to go their way. In the 29 matches they have played against KKR so far, MI have managed to win 22.

Here is what we think should be Mumbai Indians' playing XI against two-time champions KKR

1) Rohit Sharma: The right-handed batter has not found his mojo yet but on his day, he can tear into the bowling lineup and help the franchise register an emphatic win on his own.

2) Ishan Kishan: The costliest buy of this season showed what he is capable of with half-centuries in both matches so far and the franchise would hope for the left-hander to continue his dominant run.

3) Suryakumar Yadav: The batter missed the franchise's first two games due to an injury. He was deemed available for the clash against Rajasthan Royals; however fans were left shocked when he was not named in the playing XI. MI will be hoping he can come in and add the needed firepower in their batting order.

4) Tilak Varma: The youngster scored 61 runs against Rajasthan Royals and he showed remarkable ability against the likes of Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin. Mumbai Indians would hope for his form to continue in the match against KKR.

5) Kieron Pollard: The power-hitting Caribbean can take the game away in a matter of seconds. He was one of the retained players of the franchise and Mumbai would hope that the reliable player comes good against KKR.

6) Tim David: Mumbai Indians showed faith in the right-hander's ability when they bought him for more than Rs 8 crore and it is now time that he shows what he is really made up of and lives up to the hype around him.

7) Fabien Allen: Daniel Sams has not been able to impress this season as he has leaked runs with the ball and with the bat, he has given a lacklustre performance. So, Mumbai Indians should opt for a change and go for Fabien Allen who also brings acrobatic fielding on the table.

8) Murugan Ashwin: The spinner showed great skill in the game against Delhi Capitals and he can fox the KKR lineup and he will have a good match-up against the likes of Nitish Rana and Sunil Narine.

9) Tymal Mills: A death-over specialist, Mills will look to partner Jasprit Bumrah and give Mumbai Indians the much-needed firepower in the bowling attack.

10) Jasprit Bumrah: A banker with the ball, Bumrah took three wickets against Rajasthan Royals and he was the only bright spot with the ball when Jos Buttler was going berserk for the Royals.

11) Jaydev Unadkat: Basil Thampi was on the costlier side against the Rajasthan Royals so Mumbai can look to bring in Jaydev Unadkat. The left-armer has a lot of experience behind him and he can come good in a crucial encounter against the KKR.