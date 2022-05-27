Ravichandran Ashwin might not have picked up a bagful of wickets in IPL 2022, but he has still managed to leave his mark on what has been a successful season for Rajasthan Royals. Ashwin's economy rate in the middle overs has been outstanding and the pressure created has resulted in wickets at the other end for teammate Yuzvendra Chahal, who is currently leading the Purple Cap race with 26 scalps.

Ashwin's other big contribution has been with the bat, where he has chipped in with decent performances in the top order, including his maiden 50 in T20 cricket.

In a latest video shared by Rajasthan Royals, Ashwin talks about his story and the guiding principles that have helped him in his career.

"Method, madness and courage. Those are three words that I will put myself under. What I have done in my life is also based on all these three lines and whatever I end up doing from now on will also be on those three lines.

"I have always believed there has been a method to my madness. That madness is more of a perception for people that are looking at me and watching me. 'What is he doing? Why is he doing all this? Why is he trying so many things? It is a matter of perception," Ashwin said in the video.

He went on to say that he he does not think much about what other say or feel about him.

Promoted

"For me I have never bothered about what someone else has to think about me because I have believed firmly that I should succeed or fail on my own terms," the off spin wizard said.

Rajasthan Royals take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2 on Friday, with a spot in IPL 2022 up for grabs.