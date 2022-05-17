Story ProgressBack to home
IPL 2022, MI vs SRH LIVE Updates: SunRisers Hyderabad Take On Mumbai Indians In Must-Win Game
IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live IPL Score Updates: MI face SRH in Match 65, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.
IPL Score 2022, MI vs SRH Scoreboard: Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson during toss.© AFP
IPL 2022, MI vs SRH Live Score Updates: Mumbai Indians (MI) take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 65 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. The Rohit Sharma-led side are already out of contention for the playoffs, but are up against a side, that can still make it, in what is a must-win game for them. SRH are currently eighth in the league standings and need to win their remaining league games by huge margins and also need other results to go in their favour. Meanwhile, MI are bottom of the standings with six wins from 12 games (three wins and nine defeats). (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad straight from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
Match 65, Indian Premier League, 2022, May 17, 2022
Fantasy Tips
Get Teams
Match Yet To Begin
MI
SRH
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
% chance to win
MI 53%
SRH 47%
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 18:31 (IST)Hello and good evening everyone!Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's IPL 2022 match between MI and SRH, straight from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket folks!
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 and IPL 2022, check out the Schedule , Live Score and IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.