Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 56 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday. MI are currently bottom of the IPL 2022 Points Table with four points in 10 fixtures, including two wins and eight defeats. Having lost their first eight fixtures, MI are out of contention for the playoffs. But with pride at stake, they have won their last two games and will be aiming to maintain that run. In their previous fixture, they defeated second-placed Gujarat Titans (GT) by five runs. All eyes will be on Tim David, who smacked an unbeaten knock of 44 runs off 21 balls (including two fours and four sixes). Meanwhile, KKR are ninth in the standings with eight points from 11 fixtures (four wins and seven defeats). The Shreyas Iyer-led side lost their previous fixture against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 75 runs. Kolkata will be relying on Andre Russell to maintain his good form after the all-rounder took two wickets in three overs vs LSG. He also hammered 45 runs off 19 balls (including three fours and five sixes). KKR are also still mathematically in contention to qualify for the playoffs. KKR's net run rate of -0.304 is only better than MI and they need to win their remaining three games by huge margins. Also, other match results need to fall in their favour for a fourth-place finish. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here's how the IPL 2022 points table looks:

IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders straight from Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai