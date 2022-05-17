Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers enjoy a great fan following in India and it is majorly due to their stint with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. Hence, it is no surprise that the side named these two stars as the first two inductees into their Hall Of Fame. The official Twitter handle of the franchise posted a video on Twitter, in which Mike Hesson, Director of Cricket and former skipper Virat Kohli go on to induct the batting greats into the Hall Of Fame.

AB de Villiers was an integral part of RCB from 2011 to 2021, while West Indies opening batter Gayle was with the franchise for six years.

Introducing the #RCB Hall of Fame: Match winners, Legends, Superstars, Heroes - you can go on and on about @ABdeVilliers17 and @henrygayle, two individuals who are responsible for taking IPL to where it is today. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #ನಮ್ಮRCB #RCBHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/r7VUkxqEzP — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 17, 2022

While playing for RCB in the 2012 season, Gayle had scored 733 in 14 matches.

Talking about de Villiers, the right-handed batter was a fan favourite right from the very start of his stint with RCB and went on to form a formidable partnership with Kohli. The former Proteas skipper was one of the most crucial players for RCB over the years, often rescuing them from difficult situations.

In an official statement posted on their website, Virat Kohli paid tribute to de Villiers, saying: "AB has truly changed the game of cricket with his innovation, brilliance, and sportsmanship which truly defines the RCB Play Bold philosophy. It's truly special for me to be doing this for both of you. We saw videos of how you have changed the way the IPL has been played over the years. Two people who have had a huge impact in IPL being where it is today; and RCB being where it is today."

AB de Villiers who had joined the induction virtually then had an emotional message to everyone in the RCB camp.

“To the RCB boys sitting there, what an amazing privilege. Quite emotional to be honest. Virat, thanks for the kind words. Mike, Nikhil, everyone from the franchise who set this up, it's a really special touch. We had some amazing times together as a team, and the sun has moved on for Chris and I now, but we're still very much part of the family and will always be."

"So yes, thank you very much for the very special touch. Faf and the guys sitting there, Virat and the guys that know me really well for many years know how special stuff like this is to me. You guys know how much of an amazing journey I had during the IPL, especially with my RCB family, and how it changed my life. So, huge privilege to be part of this. I don't have enough words to thank you for this touch,” he concluded before passing the stage on to Chris Gayle," he further said.

At the end of the entire ceremony, it was announced that there is a plan to present mementos to the two legends next year at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.