Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga on Friday took the lead in the race for the Purple Cap in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with his two wickets against Punjab Kings for Royal Challengers Bangalore. He is tied with Yuzvendra Chahal at 23 wickets, but has a better economy rate so far this season. His compatriot and an IPL veteran, Lasith Malinga, took to Twitter to congratulate him and went on to say that it will be a battle between "the two spin masters" for the Purple cap - which is given to the highest wicket-taker in IPL - this year.

"Congratulations for the purple cap @Wanindu49. Really happy to see Sri Lankan players making a mark once again in the IPL," tweeted Malinga, who is currently the fast-bowling coach for Rajasthan Royals, tweeted.

It's gonna be an exciting battle between the two spin masters, @yuzi_chahal and Wanindu for the purple cap#IPL2022 — Lasith Malinga (@ninety9sl) May 13, 2022

Chahal, who was snapped up by the Royals ahead of this season and was teammates with Hasaranga at RCB for the second half of IPL 2021, responded to the tweet with two heart emojis.

Both Hasaranga and Chahal have been in fine form this season, giving their teams crucial breakthroughs. The duo has claimed a five-wicket haul each this season, with Chahal also getting a hat-trick.

Chahal got his five-wicket haul against Kolkata Knight Riders, which included his first IPL hat-trick. Hasaranga took his five-wicket haul in RCB's win against SunRisers Hyderabad.

Chahal was with RCB for several years before being bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 6.50 crore. Hasaranga, meanwhile, sparked a major bidding war and was eventually bought by RCB for Rs 10.75 crore.