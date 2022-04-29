Kuldeep Yadav is a man on a mission, proving all his doubters wrong with every passing match in IPL 2022. After a tumultuous couple of years where he lost his form and also his place in the KKR team as well as the Indian team due to form and injuries, the left-arm spinner is well and truly back to his best. He spun a web around his former team KKR on Thursday, taking four wickets for 13 off three overs for Delhi Capitals to take his total tally of wickets this season to 17, only one behind current leader of the Purple Cap race Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kuldeep, though, said there is no competition with his "big brother" Chahal. The left-arm spinner went on to the extent of saying that he hopes Chahal wins the Purple Cap.

"There has never been competition with him (Chahal). He's like my big brother and has always backed me. He kept motivating me when I was injured and I hope he wins the Purple Cap," Kuldeep said after DC's four-wicket win over KKR.

Kuldeep and Chahal formed a formidable bowling partnership while playing for the Indian in their pomp. However, a dip in form saw both losing their places. While Chahal stayed on the fringes and got limited opportunities, Kuldeep found himself looking in from the outside.

Both the spinners were not part of the India squad for the T20 World Cup last year with the likes of Varun Chakaravarthy stealing a march on them.

Promoted

After the World Cup, Chahal through some fine performances for India at home against West Indies and Sri Lanka, won his place back in the side. But Kuldeep was still not in the conversation.

However, the duo, playing for new teams in the IPL, have taken the 2022 season by storm and if this form continues, it is only a matter of time before we see 'KulCha' strutting their stuff in India colours.