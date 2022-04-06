Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 14 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. In fine form, KKR are currently second in the league standings with four points from three games (two wins and a defeat). Meanwhile, MI haven't been able to register a win yet and have lost both their games. Both sides have faced each other 29 times with MI coming out on top with 22 wins and KKR have managed only seven victories. All eyes will be on KKR's Andre Russell, with the all-rounder having shone in their previous game against Punjab Kings (PBKS). He smashed an unbeaten knock of 70 runs off 31 balls as KKR won the game by six wickets, and he also registered a wicket. Meanwhile for MI, the onus will be on Ishan Kishan. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed a half-century in the previous game but prevent a defeat. He will be aiming to help his side seal their first two points of the IPL 2022 campaign.

When will the KKR vs MI IPL 2022 match be played?

The KKR vs MI IPL 2022 match will be played on Wednesday, April 6.

Where will the KKR vs MI IPL 2022 match be played?

The KKR vs MI IPL 2022 match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

What time will the KKR vs MI IPL 2022 match start?

The KKR vs MI IPL 2022 match begins at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the KKR vs MI IPL 2022 match?

The KKR vs MI IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the KKR vs MI IPL 2022 match?

The KKR vs MI IPL 2022 match will be live streamed on Hotstar.