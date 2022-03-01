Shreyas Iyer is currently the toast of the cricketing world with a hat-trick of unbeaten fifties against Sri Lanka that helped India clinch the T20I series 3-0. After starting his Test career with a century on debut, Shreyas levelled up his game when it came to the shortest format. His calm demeanor and intelligent shot selection made the world stop and admire him. The rich form of Shreyas will surely impress his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and its fans as Shreyas is set to lead them in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Recently, in an interview with KKR.in, Shreyas, who was picked up by KKR for Rs 12.25 crore, revealed how "nervous" he was while watching the IPL 2022 mega auction on the television. He explained that his "heart was pumping" and wasn't able to "control his emotions" as his name flashed across the screen.

"Yes, I was watching the auction and KKR went for me right from the start. There were some other big franchises as well coming along and I remember the battle was going on. We, all of our (India) team members were sitting together and watching the Auction on TV. My heart was pumping, and I wasn't able to control my emotions. I was trying to act relaxed, but you know, andar hi andar se, I was feeling a little nervous. Eventually KKR got me, that feeling was amazing. I'm really proud, considering the rich history and to be coming into the KKR setup," he said.

Shreyas explained the enormity of wearing the KKR jersey and what it means to him. He went on to say that his main focus will be to create a winning mindset in the team and try to follow in the footsteps of past successful players of the franchise.

"You know, for me to be part of the KKR family is an enormous feeling. I want to really appreciate the work which has been done by all the great players in the past and I would like to follow the same footsteps, which they have created for KKR. Personally, I feel that I'm a player's captain and I want to create an atmosphere where all of us are thinking towards one goal, which is winning," he added.

Shreyas was associated with the Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise last year and even led them in the 2019 and 2020 editions of the tournament before being replaced by Rishabh Pant last year due to an unfortunate injury.