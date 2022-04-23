With the wicket of Venkatesh Iyer, Gujarat Titans (GT) star Rashid Khan reached a unique milestone during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. That dismissal got Khan his 100th victim in the T20 franchise league, where he has been playing since 2017. The leg-spinner from Afghanistan has been a revelation in the T20 league as well as in international cricket with batters from across teams failing to tackle him successfully.

Coming into his 83rd IPL match, Khan was on 99 wickets. The hard-hitting left-handed batter Iyer became his 100th scalp as his slog-sweep was grabbed quite acrobatically by Abhinav Manohar at deep mid-wicket in the 14th over, with GT defending a 157-run target. Then in the 16th over, Khan skid one under Shivam Mavi's bat to rattle his stumps. He also got Umesh Yadav, who was given LBW, but due to DRS that decision was turned down. Khan thus finished with figures of 4-0-22-2.

With the two wickets, Khan is now the 16th bowler to tally 100 wickets in the IPL. Chennai Super Kings' Dwayne Bravo tops the list with 179 wickets in 158 matches. Khan is only the fourth overseas player to take 100 wickets in the IPL after Bravo, Lasith Malinga (170 wickets, 122 matches) and Sunil Narine (149 wickets, 142 matches).

He is also the joint-third fastest to reach 100 wickets in the IPL along with Amit Mishra and Ashish Nehra. All of them took 83 matches to reach the mark. The fastest to reach the milestone is Lasith Malinga, who took 70 wickets to reach the mark. Bhuvneshwar Kymar (82 matches) is the second fastest to hit the milestone.

Gujarat Titans went on to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by eight runs in a closely fought contest.