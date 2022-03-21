Everyone was waiting eagerly to see when Virat Kohli links up with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad and the moment finally came on Monday as the star batter joined the team camp in Mumbai. Having led the franchise for the last nine seasons (2013-21), Kohli will look to perform to the best of his ability this year after stepping down as captain. Recently, RCB had appointed former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis as their skipper for the upcoming season.

IPL 2022 will begin on March 26 with the tournament opener being played between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium.

RCB are yet to win IPL and this year, the franchise would look to break their title drought. The team will begin their campaign on March 27 against the Punjab Kings.

Last season, RCB had managed to reach the playoffs but the franchise failed to make it to the summit clash. During the 2021 UAE leg, Kohli had announced that he would not lead the franchise from the 2022 season.

Kohli was retained by RCB ahead of the mega auction and over the years, the right-handed batter has time and time again spoken about why the franchise is special to him. Kohli has been with the team since the inception of the IPL.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Squad: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Faf du Plessis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahamad, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Luvnith Sisodia, David Willey.

