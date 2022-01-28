Former England batter Kevin Pietersen turned back the years as he slammed a 38-ball 86 in a Legends League Cricket (LLC) match in Al Amerat, Oman on Wednesday. Pietersen's blistering innings powered the World Giants to a comprehensive victory against the Asia Lions. Pietersen's knock helped the World Giants cruise to the 150-run target in just 13 overs. After the game, Pietersen shared a video of his innings, which received a reply from Indian cricketer Shreevats Goswami, asking him to return to the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Get back in to the ipl mate," Goswami wrote to Pietersen. Pietersen had an epic response to Goswami's tweet.

"I'd be too expensive and would probably end up being the top scorer in the league. It would embarrass all the modern day players!" tweeted the former England captain in his reply.

I'd be too expensive and would probably end up being the top scorer in the league. It would embarrass all the modern day players! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) January 27, 2022

During the game, the maverick right-hander rolled back the clock with some breathtaking strokes that once terrorised even the best of the bowlers across the globe.

Opening the batting with former South Africa star Herschelle Gibbs, Pietersen smashed seven sixes and nine fours, scoring at a strike rate of 226.32.

Pietersen, who attacked all the Asia Lions bowlers, was particularly severe against Asghar Afghan, hitting the former Afghanistan all-rounder for two sixes and as many fours in an over.

Promoted

By the time Pietersen was dismissed by the legendary Muttiah Muralitharan, the Giants had already scored 128 in 10.4 overs.

Ireland's Kevin O'Brien then took over the mantle and scored an unbeaten 31 off 24 balls to see the Giants home.