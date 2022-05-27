Jos Buttler was at his destructive best on Friday as he hit his fourth century of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore to send his team to their first final since 2008. Chasing 158, Buttler smashed an unbeaten 106 off 60 as the Royals wrapped the match up in 18.1 overs to set up the final against Gujarat Titans. With this, Buttler equalled Virat Kohli's record of four centuries in a single IPL season, a feat the former RCB skipper had achieved in 2016.

Buttler had earlier scored centuries against Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kohli, in 2016, was at his very best and scored a record 973 runs with the help of his four centuries as he led RCB to the final, only to lose to SunRisers Hyderabad.

Buttler now has 818 runs this season and is set to win the Orange Cap. He will have David Warner's tally of 848 runs from 2016 in his sights, which is the second-highest amount of runs scored by a player in a season.

Promoted

On Friday, Buttler reached his half-century in 18 deliveries as he helped his team get off to a flying start. He then slowed down, with the required rate close to run-a-ball and then finished things off in style for his team.

Earlier, Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy took three wickets apiece to help restrict RCB to a modest total of 157/8. Rajat Patidar, with his knock of 58, was RCB's top-scorer.