Jasprit Bumrah had till last week had a rather poor season in terms of wickets taken in IPL 2022. Mumbai Indians' premier paceman had taken only 5 wickets in 10 matches and was enduring a disappointing season like his team Mumbai Indians. In a World Cup year, Bumrah's lack of wickets in the best T20 league all over the world must have been a matter of slight worry even for the India team management.

The paceman though decided to push all those worries away with a fantastic performance with the ball against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday as he picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in IPL. Bumrah returned with figures of 5/10 to help Mumbai Indians restrict KKR to 165/9. Although the MI batter couldn't chase the target down and the five-time champions succumbed to a 52-run loss and it now seems that MI are destined to finish last in the IPL table unless they win their remaining three matches with huge margins and CSK lose all their remaining matches.

Bumrah's great performance received a lot of praise from cricket pundits and must have also brought a smile on the faces of the Indian team management members.

The paceman himself took to Twitter to post a mixed bag of a message as his personal achievement didn't result in victory for his team.

"Disappointed with last night's result but a memorable evening nevertheless," posted Bumrah along with a photo of the match ball and him celebrating during the match.

Disappointed with last night's result but a memorable evening nevertheless ???? pic.twitter.com/rdhJR46uBU — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) May 10, 2022

Bumrah now has 10 wickets from 11 matches this season. What is also good is the fact that he has an outstanding economy rate of 7.41 runs per over this season,

It has been a season where teams have planned to not attack or take risks against Bumrah and have gone after the other MI bowlers. This has meant Bumrah has not managed to pick up many wickets. He and the MI management will have to go back to the drawing board and come up with some plans for the next season.