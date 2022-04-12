In the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, Rahul Chahar has put in spirited performances for his franchise Punjab Kings and he has taken the mantle of bowling the tough overs. He showed his resilience when he went on to score 24 runs with the bat against Gujarat Titans to help his side post more than 180 runs on the board. Punjab might have lost that game, but Rahul proved he is a born fighter. However, his biggest high possibly came in the match against Chennai Super Kings as he bowled a tight spell and he even dismissed MS Dhoni. Speaking to NDTV, Chahar opened up on bowling to MS Dhoni and what he really wants to learn from Anil Kumble, who is at the helm of Punjab Kings.

"He is a very big player. I had dismissed MS Dhoni for the first time in 2020, it was a different feeling. He is a legend so dismissing him this year made me feel really good. As a bowler, you are always tensed when he is at the crease. Felt really good after dismissing him," Chahar told NDTV.

When asked what he wants to learn from Anil Kumble, Chahar said: "I want to learn a lot from him. He has taken so many wickets for India. There is a lot to learn from him. I keep asking him for inputs like how he used to bowl googly. I do not know how much time I will take to learn everything but I keep trying to learn every time I am with him."

So far in this season, Chahar has picked up seven wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 6.31.

Talking about how he wants to win matches on his own for the franchise, Chahar said: "It is all going good till now. I am just trying to make the team win in every possible situation. We have won two matches; I hope I am able to make my team win on my own."

Punjab Kings are currently at the seventh spot in the IPL 2022 points table with four points from four games. Chahar said that being hardworking is Mayank Agarwal's biggest quality.

Promoted

"I think Mayank Agarwal is a very hardworking player, that is his biggest strength," said Chahar.

Punjab Kings will next square off against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.