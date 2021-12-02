The Indian Premier League has over the years produced several talented cricketers for the Indian cricket team. Be it Ravindra Jadeja or Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya or Jasprit Bumrah or the latest sensation Venkatesh Iyer, the list of young stars, who made a splash at the IPL and went on to do well for the Indian cricket team, is too long. Apart from success on the cricket field, these players were also paid handsomely by their respective teams. Every IPL auction creates new millionaires in Indian cricket and the IPL retention on Monday had a similar impact as a bunch of young stars, who impressed last season, have been retained by their respective teams for huge amount of money.

Here is a list of players who were retained by their teams and received a massive jump in their salaries

1) Ruturaj Gaikwad

2021 salary: Rs 20 lakh

2022 salary: Rs 6 crore

The IPL 2021 orange cap winner has been retained by Chennai Super Kings. His performances at the top of the order, along with Faf du Plessis formed the bedrock of CSK's title-winning campaign.

2) Venkatesh Iyer

2021 salary: Rs 20 lakh

2022 salary: Rs 8 crore

The exciting left-handed opening batter changed Kolkata Knight Riders' fortunes in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. His performances with the bat and ability to chip in with a few overs helped KKR get a good balance in the team which saw them reach the final.

3) Arshdeep Singh

2021 salary: Rs 20 lakh

2022 salary: Rs 4 crore

The Punjab Kings was paceman was impressive with his returns last season and bowled the tough overs for the team. His gritty performance has led the franchise to retain him, which has seen him get a 20x salary rise for the upcoming season.

4) Abdul Samad

2021 salary: Rs 20 lakh

2022 salary: Rs 4 crore

The all-rounder is known for his ability to hit the ball a long distance and can also bowl useful part-time spin. Samad is rated highly by the SRH management and that has earned him a big raise.

5) Umran Malik

2021 salary: Rs 20 lakh

Promoted

2022 salary: Rs 4 crore

The man who walked in as a replacement for T Natarajan impressed everyone with his raw pace. SRH always tries to create a strong bowling department around Indian pacers and Malik is being seen as a future star.