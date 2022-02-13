England pacer Jofra Archer has reacted after being bought by the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction on Sunday. Archer, who is currently recovering from an elbow injury, was roped in for Rs 8 crore by the five-time champions. Archer, who had a base price of Rs 2 crore, was part of the accelerated bidding process of the ongoing IPL auction in Bengaluru. Despite his recent injury concerns, there was an intense bidding war for Archer between MI and the Rajasthan Royals.

Taking to Twitter, Archer posted the "two eyes" emoji after being bought by the MI.

— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) February 13, 2022

Archer has been out of international action for over 10 months and is still recuperating from his elbow injury after undergoing a second surgery in December.

He also missed the T20 World Cup as well as the Ashes series against Australia, which England lost 0-4 earlier this year.

Archer is likely to form a formidable partnership with India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was retained by Mumbai Indians ahead of the auction.

However, Archer is likely to miss the upcoming IPL season as he continues to recover from his elbow injury following surgery.

Mumbai had retained four players ahead of the IPL auction and entered the auction with a purse of Rs 48 crore.

They had held on to captain Rohit Sharma (Rs 16 crore), ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 12 crore), batter Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 8 crore), and veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard (Rs 6 crore).