Daniel Sams is a bonafide star in the Big Bash League (BBL). The left-arm pacer has taken 82 wickets in just 62 matches at an average of 20.52. In that period, he has also scored 622 runs with a high score of 98 not out and a strike-rate of 148.1. However, the Indian Premier League has proved to be a hard nut to crack for the Australian, so far. In 2020, Sams played three matches for Delhi Capitals, going wicketless. He was then traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore where he played two matches in IPL 2021 before the tournament was suspended due to Covid. He was unavailable for the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

In the two matches he played for RCB, Sams picked up a wicket, bowling at an economy rate of 6.50.

On Day 2 of the IPL mega auction earlier this year, Mumbai Indians splashed Rs 2.6 crore on the Australian after a fierce bidding war with Lucknow Super Giants. Mumbai would have been hoping for instant return on their investment but are still waiting for that.

Sams has played in both of Mumbai matches in IPL 2022, and has been poor to say the least. In the two games, the Australian has gone wicketless and has been plundered for 89 runs at an economy rate of 11.13.

All in all, Sams has been quite a disappointment in the brief time he has been in the IPL.

The Australian has the worst bowling average in IPL history (minimum of 25 overs). In a total of seven matches, he has bowled 26 overs and picked up just a solitary wicket at an average of 242.

Sams' only wicket in the IPL is of Chris Gayle in 2021.

Promoted

The seventh season of the Big Bash League saw a left-arm pacer break the record for the best figures on BBL debut with a splendid four for 14 but such a performance is yet to be seen in the Indian Premier League.

Mumbai Indians will be hoping Sams can replicate his performances from the BBL for them, sooner rather than later.