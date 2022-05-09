Virat Kohli himself might have failed with the bat against SunRisers Hyderabad but that didn't stop him from cheering on his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates during the IPL 2022 clash between the two teams at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Kohli applauded from the dressing room after RCB skipper Faf du Plessis reached his half-century. But one of Kohli's gesture in particular has gone viral. Dinesh Karthik played a whirlwind knock of 30 not out off just eight balls to help RCB post a match-winning score of 192 for three in 20 overs. As Karthik walked into the dressing room after his heroics, Kohli greeted him by first bowing down and then giving him a quick hug.

Virat Kohli's gesture for Dinesh Karthik went viral on Twitter. Watch it here:

Fans were all praise for Kohli.

Kohli himself had a day to forget with the bat, dismissed for a golden duck by Jagadeesha Suchith on the very first ball of the match. This was Kohli's third golden duck of the season, and his sixth overall in the IPL.

RCB skipper du Plessis remained unbeaten on 73 off 50 balls while Rajat Patidar also impressed with a knock of 48 off 38 balls. Karthik provided the late fireworks with his stunning blitz taking RCB past the 190-run mark.

The 193-run target proved to be too much for SunRisers Hyderabad, who lost two wickets in the first over of the chase.

Rahul Tripathi kept SRH in the hunt with a 37-ball 58 but found little support from his teammates as SRH were packed off for 125 in 19.2 overs.

The 67-run win not only gave RCB two crucial points but provided their net run-rate a big boost as the race for the playoffs hots up.

RCB are currently fourth with 14 points from 12 games while SRH are sixth with 10 points from 11 matches.