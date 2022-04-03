Gujarat Titans (GT) made it two wins in two matches after defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) by 14 runs at the MCA Stadium in Pune. After posing a total of 171 for six, on the back of Shubman Gill's knock of 84, GT managed to restrict DC to a total of 157 for nine. Lockie Ferguson was the star with the ball, taking four for 28 from his quota of four overs. For DC, captain Rishabh Pant top-scored with a fine 43 while Mustafizur Rahaman was the pick of the bowlers, taking three for 23 on his first appearance for the team this season.

IPL 2022 Points Table

GT registered their second win on the bounce and now have four points from two games. Meanwhile, DC crashed to their first defeat of the season after beating Mumbai Indians (MI) in their first match.

After the game, Rajasthan Royals (RR) occupy the top, having defeated MI in the first of the double-header on Saturday. They also have four points so far. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are behind them on second while GT move up to take the third spot.

Despite the defeat, DC take the fourth spot, followed by Lucknow Super Giants in fifth, and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in sixth. Punjab Kings are seventh in table. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (8th), Mumbai Indians (9th), and SunRisers Hyderabad (10th) are the bottom three sides, having failed to win a game this season so far.

IPL Orange Cap Race

Ishan Kishan is leading the purple cap race with 135 runs to his name. He is followed by Jos Buttler in second, who is behind the MI wicketkeeper-batter due to a lower strike rate as he too has amassed 135 runs. Andre Russell (95) and Faf du Plessis (93) are third and fourth, respectively. RR captain Sanju Samson is fifth with 85 runs so far.

IPL Purple Cap Race

Umesh Yadav continues to remain at the top of the Purple Cap charts, having bagged 8 wickets so far. Yuzvendra Chahal (2nd), Mohammed Shami (3rd), Tim Southee (4th) and Wanindu Hasaranga (5th) complete the top five, having bagged five wickets each.