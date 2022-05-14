One of the most balanced teams on paper, Rajasthan Royals have performed exceptionally well in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. In 12 games so far, RR have won seven games and sit third in the points table with 14 points. RR, however, have lost three of their last four games, and will look to seal a playoffs spot with some fine display in the last two games. Ahead of their next game against the Lucknow Super Giants, the RR players were seen having some fun, with Riyan Parag, Daryl Mitchell and James Neesham pulling off a prank on pacer Trent Boult.

While Boult thought that he was being interviewed by the RR social media team, it was actually Parag, Mitchell and Neesham, who were pulling the strings from their room.

While Boult can be seen answering different types of questions, his teammates were having a laugh.

The video of Boult getting pranked by his teammates was uploaded by RR on their official Twitter.

"Guys, I'm very busy and you're playing stupid games on me. Thank you very much. Thank You. You're gonna get it. See I'm too smart for you," Boult said after his teammates came to confront him.

In 11 matches so far, Boult has taken 10 wickets at an economy rate of 8.33.

In their last game, RR lost to Delhi Capitals by eight wickets.

After restricting RR to a total of 160 for six, DC chased down the target with 8 balls and 11 balls to spare.