Sunil Narine is one of the most decorated spinners in the history of T20 cricket and the batters find it tough to score big against him even now. In the IPL, the bowler has managed to take 147 wickets and his best figures are 5-19 in the cash-rich league. The bowler almost never leaks runs more than 10 runs per runs and his overall IPL economy rate is 6.67. However, there is one batter who Narine thinks played him the best amongst all and he has finally revealed the name of the particular Indian batter.

"I will probably have to say Virender Sehwag. I always found it tough because he was a guy who always kept the game going no matter what situation the team was in, he kept batting the way he did," the official website of KKR quoted Narine as saying.

When asked about his favourite mode of dismissal, the spinner replied, "I like getting LBWs and bowled. Earlier it was way lesser but I like it when the batters think it's going the opposite way but it turns in the opposite direction and they get bowled through the gate."

Not many people know that Sunil Narine's name is based on the Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar.

Talking about the particular story, Narine said, "At a very young age, my father told me the reason why he gave me his name. It was because of cricket and since my childhood, I have been playing cricket. Nothing else for me."

"In the initial few years itself, one of the guys asked how I got my name and we spoke a little bit but I hardly got a conversation with him (Sunil Gavaskar)," he added further.

In the ongoing season, KKR have lost four games and they have managed to win just three games. On Monday, KKR suffered a narrow 7-run loss against Rajasthan Royals.