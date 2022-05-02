Umran Malik has been in blistering form for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season and is currently third in the Purple Cap race with 15 wickets. During SRH's previous outing against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Mumbai, the pacer picked his maiden five-wicket IPL haul but couldn't prevent a defeat for his side. Malik accounted for the dismissals of Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, David Miller and Abhinav Manohar. Ahead of SRH's fixture against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, Sunil Gavaskar had some hilarious advice to batters on facing the bowler.

Speaking on Star Sports, he quipped, "Take a single and go to the non-striker's end".

Gavaskar also asked batters to cover all three stumps.

"Don't give him a sight of your stumps. Cover all three stumps so that when he runs in to bowl, he has got to see where is the off stump, where is the leg stump", he said.

Against, CSK, however, Umran Malik had a rare off-day, despite registering the fastest delivery of the season, clocking 154kmph not once, but twice.

The pacer was taken for 48 runs in his four overs and failed to get a wicket as CSK emerged victorious by 13 runs.

SRH are currently fourth in the IPL 2022 points table with 10 points from nine games (including five wins and four defeats).