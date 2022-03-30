Jos Buttler was in fantastic form during his knock for Rajasthan Royals (RR) against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their IPL 2022 campaign opener at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, on Tuesday. The opener slammed 35 runs off 28 balls, which consisted of three fours and three sixes. Particularly in the second delivery of the fourth over, Buttler received special applause from SRH's Abdul Samad. The wicketkeeper-batter received a length delivery from Umran Malik and he straightaway ramped it over the opposition keeper, and it cleared the boundary for a maximum.

Here is a video of the incident:

Initially, SRH captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl. Buttler's opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed after bagging 20 runs off 16 deliveries. The young opener also clattered two fours and a six.

The Englishman was eventually dismissed by Malik in the ninth over. In the first ball of the ninth over, Buttler received a length delivery from Malik, around off. Trapped for space, he ended up getting an outside edge as it went to Nicholas Pooran for an easy catch.

Sanju Samson's 27-ball 55 and knocks of 41(29) and 32(13) from Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer respectively helped power RR to a score of 210/6 in their 20 overs.

Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult then wreaked havoc with the new ball as SRH lost three wickets inside the Powerplay and were eventually restricted to 149/6, leading to a convincing win for the Royals.

Krishna and Boult took two wickets each, while star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claimed three scalps.