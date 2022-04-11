Story ProgressBack to home
IPL 2022, SRH vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans Aim To Maintain Unbeaten Run vs SunRisers Hyderabad
IPL 2022, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Score Updates: SRH face GT at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Both sides will be aiming for a win in what could be a highly entertaining fixture.
IPL 2022, SRH vs GT Score: Gujarat Titans face SunRisers Hyderabad on Monday.© BCCI/IPL
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) face Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 21 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, on Monday. SRH are currently eighth in the IPL 2022 Points Table with two points from three games. The Kane Williamson-led won their first game of the season in their recent encounter vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which they clinched victory by eight wickets. Meanwhile, Gujarat are third in the standings with six points from three fixtures. The Hardik Pandya-led side have been unbeaten this season and will be hoping to maintain that run against SRH. (LIVE SCORECARD)
