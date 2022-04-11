SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) face Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 21 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, on Monday. SRH are currently eighth in the IPL 2022 Points Table with two points from three games. The Kane Williamson-led won their first game of the season in their recent encounter vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which they clinched victory by eight wickets. Meanwhile, Gujarat are third in the standings with six points from three fixtures. The Hardik Pandya-led side have been unbeaten this season and will be hoping to maintain that run against SRH. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans, straight from Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai