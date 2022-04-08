Dwaine Pretorius, who bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the mega auction, has started well in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. The pacer is in his debut IPL season and has represented CSK in two matches. In a recent training session, the South African brought his son along, who became the centre of attraction during the practice session. CSK posted highlights from Pretorius' son's visit to CSK training and captioned it as, "Simba Hanlu's day out! Super Dad Dwaine and the lil cub bonding at the nets! #WhistlePodu #Yellove"

Here is the video of Pretorius' son showcasing his skills during a CSK training session:

In two matches, Pretorius has taken four wickets for CSK and has also registered eight runs.

The defending champions are currently in poor form and haven't won a single game yet in IPL 2022. In three matches, they have lost all fixtures.

In their previous match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Chennai lost by 54 runs.

Chasing a target of 181 runs, CSK were bowled out for 126 in 18 overs. A half-century by Shivam Dube (57 off 30 balls) failed to power the franchise to a win.

Initially, PBKS posted 180 for eight in 20 overs, with Liam Livingstone smashing 60 runs off 32 balls. The Englishman also took two wickets.

CSK are also under a new skipper in the form of Ravindra Jadeja. He took over the role after MS Dhoni stepped down from his position ahead of IPL 2022.