Since its inception in 2008, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has gone on to become the biggest T20 franchise competition in the world. Cricket stars from other countries have graced the IPL, except for Pakistan, who only participated in the tournament's first season. Players from Pakistan have not been allowed to play in the league post the 26/11 terrorist attacks in November 2008. Former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat recently revealed that even he was expected to participate in IPL 2009 as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan personally offered him a contract to join his franchise. Speaking on the YouTube channel Cricket Den, Arafat said, "Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had shortlisted names for the first edition and unfortunately, I was not among them and couldn't play"

"I was playing County Cricket for Kent in 2008 where KKR's scouting team specially came from India and they met me during a match. They revealed that Shah Rukh Khan wants me to play for his side", he revealed.

"Initially, I thought it was a joke as to why Shah Rukh would send somebody to talk regarding the contract. They also handed me a card and took my contact details."

"A few weeks later, I received an email where they complained about me not contacting them and the discussion was put off. They again offered me a three-year contract where Shah Rukh himself called and welcomed me.

"Then Mumbai blasts happened and Pakistan players were unable to become part of the competition ever again. It is a matter of luck perhaps that me and other Pakistan players never played in the IPL again", he further added.

Having made his international debut in 2000, Arafat represented Pakistan in three Test matches, registering 94 runs and bagging nine wickets. He also played in 11 ODIs, scoring 74 runs and taking four dismissals. Meanwhile, in 13 T20Is, he scored 92 runs and took 16 wickets.