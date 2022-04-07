Since re-joining the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has been nothing less than a revelation for the franchise. In the three games so far, Karthik has amassed 90 runs and he is yet to be dismissed in the tournament. With RCB reeling at 87 for five at one stage, Karthik played an inspiring knock of 44 off just 23 balls as RCB chased down a target of 170 with four wickets and five balls to spare against the Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday.

Karthik's knock has earned him plaudits from the cricketing fraternity, including former Pakistan captain Salman Butt.

Butt said that RCB were missing a finisher who can win games for the team, and Karthik has done exactly what the team needed.

"Karthik has been outstanding. I had become a fan of his commentary but now he has played this brilliant knock. Excellent finishing. He's playing sensibly. He did not take any chance against (Yuzvendra) Chahal, who was bowling well, but attacked other bowlers. He had an excellent partnership with Shahbaz Ahmed when the team was under pressure. RCB were missing this (finisher) and Dinesh Karthik has provided them exactly that. He is a wonderful addition to the RCB team," Butt said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Karthik, who had also played for RCB during the 2015 season, was bought back by the franchise for Rs 5.5 crore at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction in February.

RCB currently sit sixth in the IPL 2022 points table, having won two of their first three games.

RCB will face Mumbai Indians in their next match on April 9.